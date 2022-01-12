Report: Chelsea Believe Compromise Can be Reached With Lyon Over Emerson Loan Recall

Chelsea remain confident that a compromise can be reached with Olympique Lyonnais over a compensation fee to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell, according to reports.

The Italian has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea in January after Ben Chilwell was ruled out until the end of the season with an ACL injury.

As per the Athletic, Chelsea have the feeling that a compromise can be reached with Lyon over a fee to recall Emerson from his loan spell.

This comes after it was reported that Thomas Tuchel made bringing Emerson back to the club his priority in the January transfer window.

It was previously reported that the Blues would have to offer Lyon a compensation fee to break the terms of his loan move, which includes an option to buy in the summer.

Chelsea are now trying to offer €4 million in compensation to Lyon to get the Italian back at Stamford Bridge before the end of January, after having two previous approaches rejected by the French side.

Tuchel hinted that Chelsea are looking to bring Emerson back but Lyon are standing firm on their stance to keep the loanee.

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season," said Tuchel.

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season.

The Blues are hoping that a compromise can be reached as they look to provide back-up at left wing-back.

