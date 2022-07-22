Report: Chelsea Believe They Have Won the Race for Jules Kounde Ahead of Barcelona

Chelsea look set to complete the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the coming hours.

It has been a very long few days if you have been keeping up the Kounde, Chelsea and Barcelona saga.

For those who haven't been focused on it, here is a little recap.

Earlier this week, Chelsea had a bid accepted by Sevilla which was in the region of £55million.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Then, it was reported that the Blues had offered double what Barcelona were willing to give Kounde as a yearly salary.

However, despite all this good news, Spanish journalists came out claiming that Barca had asked the Frenchman to wait for them, something he was willing to do.

Fortunately for Blues fans, it now looks like Chelsea have come out on top in this crazy transfer saga.

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea now believe they’ve won the race for Jules Kounde.

IMAGO / Jones

He goes on to claim that Barcelona have accepted that they can't match the Blues' offer for the Frenchman.

Sevilla and Chelsea have an agreement with only some minor points still to be finalised.

Jacobs also says that Chelsea's confidence never wavered due to their solid offer and the fact they had offered better personal terms to Kounde than what Barca offered.

Finally, the report says that the deal for the 23-year-old will be fully finalised in the coming hours.

