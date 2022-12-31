Report: Chelsea Believe They Lead The Race For Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is not any closer to signing a new deal at Borussia Dortmund as things stand, and the German forward is fully expected to leave the club on a free transfer in June.

Chelsea have been in talks with the player and have laid some groundwork down for the deal already. The Blue's are said to be in the lead according to various reports.

They also believe they are in the lead themselves.

Chelsea believe they lead the race for Youssoufa Moukoko. IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea believe they are in the lead to sign Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund.

There have been reports in recent days that Barcelona had moved into the lead in the race to sign Moukoko, but Chelsea are still leading according to Jacobs.

Moukoko is expected to leave the club in June despite the fact Dortmund are expected to offer him one last gap deal to stay at the club.

Youssoufa Moukoko is fully expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2023. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Chelsea turned their attention to Moukoko fully after missing out on Endrick to Real Madrid. Moukoko is felt to be the next best young talent on the market.

The fact Moukoko is a free transfer is also a really big area of interest for Chelsea, especially considering the amount of money they have spent so far since the takeover/

Nothing is agreed on the deal as of yet but things are looking really positive when it comes to Youssoufa Moukoko signing for Chelsea.

