Report: Chelsea Bid For Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is 'Imminent'

As reports continue to circulate regarding Raheem Sterling's future, it appears that Chelsea are expected to lodge a bid for the forward imminently.  

Having seen his minutes and role decrease this past season, it quickly emerged this summer that Sterling is looking to depart from Manchester City in search of a more vital role elsewhere.  Chelsea quickly made their interest apparent to the Englishman and appear keen to wrap up a transfer quickly.  

Raheem Sterling

According to a joint report today by Simon Johnson, David Ornstein, and Sam Lee, Chelsea have formally approached Manchester City regarding the transfer of Sterling.  The report claims that the 27-year-old has met with Thomas Tuchel regarding his vision for him at Chelsea, with the size of the fee the only potential stumbling block.  

Having previously reported on Chelsea's growing confidence in completing this deal, this new development is substantial, with the CItyzens expecting to receive an opening bid imminently.  With both clubs reportedly willing to come to an agreement, there is potential for significant movement of this transfer in the coming week.  Thomas Tuchel will be keen to get the Englishman in the door before pre-season begins to ensure he hits the ground running this August.  

