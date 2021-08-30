Report: Chelsea Block Callum Hudson-Odoi Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea have stopped Callum Hudson-Odoi's potential loan switch to Borussia Dortmund from materialising, according to reports.

It has emerged that the 20-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit over a season-long loan away from Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that the London-born star should stay and fight for a place in the star-studded squad, the former Dortmund manager appreciates the fact that competitions for places in the first-team is fierce and opportunities will come few and far between for the youngster.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

As per Goal, Hudson-Odoi's pending loan move to Dortmund has been stalled with Chelsea having received a setback in their pursuit of Sevilla and France defender Jules Koundé, as has been stated by Max Bielefeld of Sky Sports.

The Blues have received a setback in their chase for the 22-year-old defender, with his current employers demanding an extra €15 million despite already agreeing a fee with the west Londoners.

It has been reported recently that talks between the two sides have stalled as Chelsea are refusing to get bullied into overpaying for the France international, despite the fact that the European champions are keen to sign Koundé to bolster their backline to challenge on all fronts this season.

Sipa USA

It has been reported recently that Tuchel will decide in the coming 24 hours whether Hudson-Odoi can be allowed to leave on loan for the season, but the German boss will discuss any offers with the winger before giving the go-ahead for a move.

It has been claimed that there is an element of frustration within the 20-year-old's entourage owing to a lack of playing time, despite Tuchel insisting that the youngster remains part of his plans earlier in the summer.

Should Dortmund strengthen their interest in landing the Cobham graduate on loan, Tuchel will have the final say on whether Hudson-Odoi is indeed surplus to requirements, or if Chelsea could need his services at some points during the season, with the European champions looking to compete on all fronts.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Tuchel said on Hudson-Odoi ahead of the Liverpool clash

"It’s hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it’s not only about letting players go.

“Today we are missing only Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma (who has since joined West Ham), for example, so we are already only 17 regular players from last season. So if we want to compete in all competitions, it’s also about numbers.

“In a squad, you need a squad of 20-21 players to compensate for injuries, to compensate for yellow cards or whatever. I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here.

“He fights for offensive positions and, of course, if you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for the three offensive positions. So it’s a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to sneak through and to make your way, and it can happen at any time for offensive players. At the moment, there is no loan.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube