Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Chelsea to Block Defender's January Exit Due to Ben Chilwell's Knee Surgery

Author:

Chelsea won't allow Malang Sarr to leave the club in the January transfer market, according to reports.

The 22-year-old looked set to leave in the summer but a switch away from Stamford Bridge fell through in the final stages of the summer window.

Sarr has played five times for Chelsea this season, two of which have come in December as Thomas Tuchel tries to rotate his squad as much as possible to keep the freshness in the squad amid the Covid-19 and injury disruption within the camp.

imago1008826851h

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away next month. AC Milan and Napoli have both been attributed with interest.

His agent, Federico Pastorello revealed to the Telegraph back in October that he would look for a move in January for Sarr. 

Read More

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed," admitted Pastorello.

“Let’s see in January what will happen. Maybe he can go on loan then because maybe he needs one or two seasons playing regularly before coming back, like many players in Chelsea have done.”

imago1007585679h

However, Chelsea suffered a setback ahead of the New Year after it was confirmed Ben Chilwell would require knee surgery following his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

This has had a knock-on effect on Chelsea's business in January. As per Goal, Tuchel will block any move for Sarr which will see him remain at the club until the end of the season at least.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008826849h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Block Malang Sarr Exit in January Transfer Window

47 seconds ago
imago1008782113h
News

N'Golo Kante Names Highlight of Chelsea Career After Five Years at Stamford Bridge

30 minutes ago
imago1008782113h (1)
News

N'Golo Kante Reveals No Regret in Chelsea Move After Five Years in Blue

1 hour ago
imago1008136761h
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Will Undergo Knee Surgery Following Chelsea's ACL Decision

1 hour ago
imago1006144875h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Waiting on Loftus-Cheek, Havertz & Werner's Availability to Face Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1008210618h (1)
News

Revealed: When Ben Chilwell Is Expected to Return for Chelsea After ACL Surgery

2 hours ago
pjimage (10)
News

Report: Chelsea Set to Make Decision on Recalling Emerson Palmieri or Ian Maatsen in Next 48 Hours

3 hours ago
imago1007904838h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Lucas Digne Loan Move in January After Ben Chilwell Setback

3 hours ago