Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Drops Interest in Jules Koundé

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has changed his mind over a possible swoop for Sevilla star Jules Koundé this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have been linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old after completing the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Despite making a strong start to the new campaign with wins against Villarreal and Crystal Palace in the UEFA Super Cup and Premier League respectively, the west Londoners are eager to announce a few more arrivals before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

According to Spanish outlet AS via Sport Witness, Chelsea are willing to push on with a move for Koundé despite Tuchel dropping his interest in capturing the young defender following Trevor Chalobah's emergence to the first-team ranks.

Chalobah started an scored in his side's 3-0 win against Palace on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign after impressing Tuchel with his displays in pre-season.

Chelsea have so far failed to meet Sevilla's asking price for Koundé, who could be set for his third season in the La Liga if the Blues don't reach an agreement with Julen Lopetegui's side.

It was reported recently that the two sides were holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for the 22-year-old, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge by the end of the month.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

The European champions are still keen to sign the Frenchman, but Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

Sevilla rejected a bid in the region of €50 million from Manchester City for their star man last summer, and the Spanish side will not accept a bid lower than that amount this year, especially given the level of displays shown by the 22-year-old during the past season.

Chelsea, who are still working on a deal for the centre-half, want to bolster their backline by adding Koundé to their ranks, but it has been mentioned that the club will need to sell a defender before making a serious approach to land the 22-year-old.

