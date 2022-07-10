Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reluctant To Sign Real Madrid And Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

The German manager has doubts as to how the aging striker would fit into his free-flowing outfit.

Ronaldo is undoubtable one of the greatest players of his generation. As the goalscorer has grown older, his game has changed.

Tuchel believes this more static game could hinder his ability to play the football he wants to play at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the report, new owner Todd Boehly is attracted to the 37-year-old's fame and marketability, but is allowing Tuchel a serious voice in all signing decisions.

Over his long and successful career, the Portuguese icon has won countless trophies and individual awards, including five Ballon d'ors, the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and five Champions League titles between Manchester United Real Madrid.

In his last season at Old Trafford, the returning player scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, earning himself the top goalscorer at the club in the 2021/22 season.

However Ronaldo's playing style would interrupt the fast paced front three of Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Kai Havertz that the Champions League winning manager has envisioned.

The signing could, as Boehly believes, be an asset to the club with both his goal-scoring ability and financial benefit of having such a player at the club e.g. shirt sales.

