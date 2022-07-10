Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Reluctant To Sign Real Madrid And Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

The German manager has doubts as to how the aging striker would fit into his free-flowing outfit.

Ronaldo is undoubtable one of the greatest players of his generation. As the goalscorer has grown older, his game has changed.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tuchel believes this more static game could hinder his ability to play the football he wants to play at Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Mail.

As per the report, new owner Todd Boehly is attracted to the 37-year-old's fame and marketability, but is allowing Tuchel a serious voice in all signing decisions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over his long and successful career, the Portuguese icon has won countless trophies and individual awards, including five Ballon d'ors, the 2016 European Championships with Portugal and five Champions League titles between Manchester United Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo

In his last season at Old Trafford, the returning player scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, earning himself the top goalscorer at the club in the 2021/22 season.

However Ronaldo's playing style would interrupt the fast paced front three of Raheem Sterling, Raphinha and Kai Havertz that the Champions League winning manager has envisioned. 

The signing could, as Boehly believes, be an asset to the club with both his goal-scoring ability and financial benefit of having such a player at the club e.g. shirt sales.

Read More Chelsea News

Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Would Love' To Sign West Ham United Star Declan Rice

By Melissa Edwards36 minutes ago
Havertz Werner
News

Chelsea star Kai Havertz Answers Fans Twitter Questions While Away In US For Pre-Season Tour

By Kieran Neller49 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Set To Complete His Medical Today Ahead Of His Move To Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must Sign Replacement For Cesar Azpilicueta Before Being Open To Negotiations With Barcelona

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Target Chelsea Transfer Favourite Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
imago1011743267h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Approach For Aymeric Laporte Rejected By Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Want £8 million For Cesar Azpilicueta If Barcelona Looks To Sign The Spaniard

By Connor Dossi-White9 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What To Expect From Manchester City Superstar Raheem Sterling

By Kieran Neller23 hours ago