Report: Chelsea Braced for Offers From Bayern Munich & Barcelona for Andreas Christensen in Coming Weeks

Chelsea are bracing themselves for offers from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal expires in June, with it looking unlikely that he will extend.

As per Fabrizio Romano via Barca Buzz, Barcelona and Bayern Munich will make offers for Christensen in the coming weeks.

imago1009585770h (1)

Earlier reports had suggested, however, that Christensen's top priority was to sign a contract renewal that would see him remain in west London.

However, now it 'really difficult' for Chelsea to reach an agreement with the defender over a contract extension.

The Blues have grown frustrated by the defender's reluctance to sign a new contract, believing that it should have been wrapped up earlier in the season.

Read More

It was reported that Christensen has no intention of remaining at Stamford Bridge and will push for a move abroad when his contract expires despite Tuchel's side offering him an extension.

Negotiations are said to be advanced between Barcelona and the defender, who could seal a deal before the end of the season and depart Chelsea.

imago1009100652h (1)

However, Bayern Munich could also make a move for the defender after losing Niklas Sule to Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel made the selection decision to try drop Chistensen in order to influence the Danish international into signing a new deal last month, but this has not seemed to work.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same — (for Christensen) to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.” he admitted.

