Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Bring Endrick's Family To Training Ground

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Report: Chelsea Bring Endrick's Family To Training Ground

Chelsea have hosted the family of Brazilian forward Endrick at their training ground.

Chelsea are really not giving up in their pursuit of Brazilian forward Endrick, and are properly pushing for the signature of the young man. Chelsea are part of a three team race for him.

Fabrizio Romano described Chelsea as one of the front runners to acquire the talents of the young man, and subtle things like bringing his family to the training ground may go along way in his final decision.

Chelsea and Thiago Silva have done just that in their bid to convince him to sign.

Endrick

Chelsea have hosted Endrick's family at the training ground.

According to Tom Roddy, Chelsea have hosted Endrick's family, along with the help of Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, at the clubs training ground. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is in a bid to convince the star and his family to choose Chelsea.

With three clubs interested and the player having a release clause that they will all pay, it will ultimately come down to which club entices the player and his family the most to sign.

Endrick

Chelsea are frontrunners for the signing of Endrick.

Bringing a Brazilian legend in Thiago Silva along to help with showing the family around the training ground was a nice touch, but Neymar and Vinicius Junior may be gearing up to do the same at Real Madrid and PSG.

It will be a tight race, with the decision landing with the father and Endrick himself. The deal is expected to be for 2024 in any case.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Paul Winstanley Placed On Leave By Brighton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Pavard Admits He Could Leave Bayern Munich

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have A List Of Potential Right-Back Signings

By Dylan McBennett
Tino Livramento
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Buying Back Tino Livramento

By Dylan McBennett
Kyle Walker-Peters
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Had Interest In Kyle Walker-Peter's In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Alexis Vega
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping Track Of Guadalajara Winger Alexis Vega

By Dylan McBennett
Jose Gimenez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Atletico Madrid Defender Jose Gimenez

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
News

Kai Havertz And Hakim Ziyech Heading To Qatar

By Luka Foley