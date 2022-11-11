Report: Chelsea Bring Endrick's Family To Training Ground

Chelsea are really not giving up in their pursuit of Brazilian forward Endrick, and are properly pushing for the signature of the young man. Chelsea are part of a three team race for him.

Fabrizio Romano described Chelsea as one of the front runners to acquire the talents of the young man, and subtle things like bringing his family to the training ground may go along way in his final decision.

Chelsea and Thiago Silva have done just that in their bid to convince him to sign.

Chelsea have hosted Endrick's family at the training ground. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Tom Roddy, Chelsea have hosted Endrick's family, along with the help of Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, at the clubs training ground.

This is in a bid to convince the star and his family to choose Chelsea.

With three clubs interested and the player having a release clause that they will all pay, it will ultimately come down to which club entices the player and his family the most to sign.

Chelsea are frontrunners for the signing of Endrick. IMAGO / Fotoarena

Bringing a Brazilian legend in Thiago Silva along to help with showing the family around the training ground was a nice touch, but Neymar and Vinicius Junior may be gearing up to do the same at Real Madrid and PSG.

It will be a tight race, with the decision landing with the father and Endrick himself. The deal is expected to be for 2024 in any case.

