Report: Chelsea Call Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo Over Potential Move

Chelsea have called Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to discuss a potential move to the club, according to reports. 

The Blues could be looking to sign new options for their centre-back positions, with a number of their current choices leaving the club at the end of the season should they not sign new deals. 

Thiago Silva is currently the only defender who has signed a new contract at Chelsea, with his stay in west London extending until 2023. 

According to Sport, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have called the 22-year-old to discuss a potential move.

The Uruguayan defender is now a regular starter for Barcelona under the management of club legend Xavi and they are believed to be working on a new deal for him, with his current contract expiring in 2023.

Read More

However, the offer they have tabled so far is below those of a similar age to him in the squad and the report says that even though he doesn't expect to be one of the highest paid players, he is expecting more to be offered to him.

This means that other clubs, such as the Blues, may have the chance to sign him should contract negotiations not progress.

Araujo has featured 22 times for Barcelona so far this season, scoring two goals from the centre-back position.

Jules Kounde was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge throughout the summer transfer window but a move from Sevilla failed to materialise.

However, it is believed that Chelsea are still very keen on signing him, with Fabrizio Romano saying: "I’m told Chelsea are still working for Jules Kounde, they think he has the perfect skills for Chelsea, they really love him, they are talking to people close to Kounde, another player they’ve followed is Niklas Sule."

