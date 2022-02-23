Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Can Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Links

Chelsea are able to extend Cesar Azpilicueta's contract amid speculation he could be joining Barcelona upon the expiration of his current deal, according to reports. 

The Blues captain has been at the club for ten years and has become one of the most successful players in their history with a multitude of winners' medals. 

However he only has a few months left on his deal, and will leave as a free agent should he not renew in west London. 

imago1009673601h

According to Goal, Chelsea are able to keep the Spanish international for an extra year due to a clause in his contract.

Barcelona have shown heavy interest in the defender since the beginning of the year as they look to sign the 32-year-old for next season.

Read More

However should the Blues choose to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, then the La Liga giants may find it more difficult to sign 'one of their primary targets.'

The clause is yet to be activated by his current club, with the Catalan outfit believed to have offered a two year deal with an optional extra year.

imago1009370799h

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2012 and has made 460 appearances for the World Champions since then, scoring 15 and assisting 56 in all competitions.

He recently became the first Chelsea player to win every major trophy, as the Blues won the Club World Cup for the very first time earlier in the month.

The Spaniard also featured in his side's 2-0 Champions League win against Lille on Tuesday.

imago1010077512h
