Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Chelsea Can Find Lukaku Replacement A Little Closer To Home

As Romelu Lukaku's loan departure seems increasingly likely, there could be a fine substitute in wonderkid Armando Broja. 

Armando Broja

Broja celebrating during his loan spell at Southampton

The Chelsea academy graduate spent the 21/22 season on loan to fellow Premier League club Southampton and the 20-year-old did not fail to impress. 

There are rumours suggesting that the Albanian could be on his way to West Ham United but as posted by the Athletic, Thomas Tuchel should start seriously considering the striker. 

Ralph Hassenhuttl has also expressed intent in regards to signing the man permanently but, with his long-term contract tied to the Blues, he won't go for cheap.  

Armando Broja

Broja pre match during Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Everton (2020)

Broja managed 10 goals and assists under Hassenhuttl and it's easy to visualise the striker following in the success of previous Cobham graduates, such as Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen, with a starting position in blue. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, whether the Albanian will suit Tuchel's vision as he considers players like Robert Lewandoski, is a separate question and one that can only be answered by the man himself.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Romelu Lukaku
News

Big News Outlet Ranks Romelu Lukaku Amongst Biggest Flops In Club's History

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago
Martinez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Lisandro Martinez Of Ajax

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
imago1008378785h
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Peterborough United On Loan For The New Season

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic Savic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Receive Important Proposal From Chelsea For Milan Skriniar

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Submit Proposal For Gleison Bremer

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Robert Lewandowski Turns Down Chelsea Move And Prefers Barcelona Switch

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
News

Chelsea Star Reece James Enjoying The Off-Season Playing Tennis

By Kieran Neller20 hours ago