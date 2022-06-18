Report: Chelsea Can Find Lukaku Replacement A Little Closer To Home

As Romelu Lukaku's loan departure seems increasingly likely, there could be a fine substitute in wonderkid Armando Broja.

Broja celebrating during his loan spell at Southampton IMAGO / PA Images

The Chelsea academy graduate spent the 21/22 season on loan to fellow Premier League club Southampton and the 20-year-old did not fail to impress.

There are rumours suggesting that the Albanian could be on his way to West Ham United but as posted by the Athletic, Thomas Tuchel should start seriously considering the striker.

Ralph Hassenhuttl has also expressed intent in regards to signing the man permanently but, with his long-term contract tied to the Blues, he won't go for cheap.

Broja pre match during Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Everton (2020) IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Broja managed 10 goals and assists under Hassenhuttl and it's easy to visualise the striker following in the success of previous Cobham graduates, such as Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen, with a starting position in blue.

However, whether the Albanian will suit Tuchel's vision as he considers players like Robert Lewandoski, is a separate question and one that can only be answered by the man himself.

