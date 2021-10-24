    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea Can Recall Billy Gilmour From Norwich City Loan Spell

    Author:

    Chelsea have the option to recall midfielder Billy Gilmour from his loan spell at Norwich City, according to reports.

    The 20-year-old opted to make the switch to the Canaries in the summer for the 2021/22 campaign to play regular football, instead of playing a part-time role under Thomas Tuchel. 

    Gilmour has featured six times for Daniel Farke's side but hasn't featured in five of their last six Premier League matches. The last being against his parent club, Chelsea, which he wasn't eligible to play for.

    He saw the Blues thump Norwich by seven goals to nil at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to ensure Farke's side remained rock bottom of the league and winless after nine games

    Gilmour's game time at Carrow Road has been questioned already this season, and it has been revealed by the Athletic that Chelsea do have the option to break the loan agreement with the newly-promoted side if they wish to do so. 

    Chelsea haven't been alarmed by the Scotsman's situation this season, as per the report. 

    Tuchel sent a message to Gilmour prior to their humbling of Norwich, telling him to step up and prove why he deserves to be in the team. 

    "I love Billy in general, I always loved him. It was a big factor.

    "Even maybe he wasn’t in the full spotlight in the half season. He decided to go to get some minutes, it is important. First of all I want him to perform. How you make it in our team is by pure performance.

    "If you decide to go on loan it is as simple as that. I don’t think it’s harsh, you need to perform. You need to be on the pitch, to be the top player no matter where you go, if you want to make it back here and improve your status.

    "He is our player, we love Billy and are very aware of what he can do but changing a club is always a huge risk. It can also seem positive. He needs to overcome adversity and now is not the time to think about coming back. It is time to fight for his place and show what he can do. 

    "We trust him and he can play a role. Of course, nobody is obliged to let our players play but no coach in the world will leave the best players out so that’s what he needs to prove, that Norwich is a better team with him. I trust he can do it and hopefully he does not lose this trust in himself and can turn things around again."

    Farke also commented on the midfielder's position in the side and insisted all parties were happy with the situation. 

    "Listen, we are absolutely happy we have him and he is absolutely happy to be here. The conversations we have with Chelsea are also positive. Billy is fully committed to be here. We are all happy."

