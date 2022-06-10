Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will hold more talks with the Blues after his international duty ends, as sources claim he’s preparing to say farewell to Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta wants to depart Chelsea in this summer window but will not hand in a transfer request or make any demands to leave the club out of respect.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since joining Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, Azpilicueta has made 476 appearances and won every trophy available to him.

List of achievements:

2x Premier League

1x Champions League

2x Europa League

1x English FA Cup

1x English League Cup

1x UEFA Supercup

1x FIFA Club World Cup

In 2019, Azpilicueta was handed the armband by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following the departure of Gary Cahill, having previously been vice-captain and worn the armband for their 2018/19 Europa League success.

It’s been suggested that Spanish giants Barcelona could secure the 32-year-olds signature.

According to Matt Law, Daily Telegraph football correspondent, Barcelona are ‘reluctant’ to pay a transfer fee despite the defender having one more year on his current contract.

Sources claim that Azpilicueta was preparing to say farewell to Chelsea but the change of owners and losses of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger has ‘complicated things’.

Tuchel has made it very clear that he doesn’t want the Blues skipper to depart this summer.

“Given the fact that we lose key defenders already, it’s not the ideal scenario to think about losing Azpi, even though I can understand his personal point of view.”

“I would hope strongly [that he stays] and he knows this, but we are still in the talks to find out the ideal solution.”

