Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta 'Seriously Considering' Return to Spain Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is 'seriously considering' a return to Spain, amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 and has gone on to win a total of nine major trophies with his club, including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Both Azpiliuceta, as well as Andreas Christensen, have attracted interest from the Catalan side, with recent reports stating that a deal for the duo is 'practically done'.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As reported by the Times, Azpilicueta is 'seriously considering' a return to Spain after Barcelona have begun to invest some serious time into signing the Blues captain.

The Spaniard's contract is set to come to an end at the end of the season and negotiations between him and Chelsea didn't seem to progress very far.

Barcelona coach Xavi, is keen on reinforcing his squad with players that are nearing the end of their contract so as to reduce the costs of new signings given the current struggling economic situation at the club.

Following his side's 2-1 Club World Cup win over Palmeiras last weekend, Azpilicueta has now completed his set of major trophies with Chelsea, having won all six major competitions.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The latest report on the player's situation stated that his club were waiting for their captain to make his decision with regard to his future, suggesting the choice is in his hands.

Speaking on Azpilicueta as a captain, Thomas Tuchel didn't hold back on his praise in Friday's press conference ahead of their weekend Premier League fixture.

"He is super important, was since day one," he told the media. "We had a good connection since the first day, it’s what you always wish for as a coach.

"He gets better with every game he plays, he is an example and a leader by leading by example. It’s super nice to have."

