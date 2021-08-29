Report: Chelsea Capture of Jules Koundé Could Fuel Callum Hudson-Odoi Borussia Dortmund Loan

Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Koundé could decide whether Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave on a season-long amid interest from Borrusia Dortmund.

The Blues are in advanced talks to sign the 22-year-old defender from Sevilla after Kurt Zouma completed a move to West Ham for a reported fee of £29.8 million.

It has been stated that the west London side's pursuit of the France international had hit a stumbling block as Sevilla have raised their valuation of Koundé, but it is believed that Chelsea will get a deal over the line before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Photo by Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

According to The Telegraph, Hudson-Odoi could be allowed to leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign if Chelsea do secure the arrival of Koundé in the coming days, as the Sevilla star can provide cover on the right side of defence.

The Blues, who have made an encouraging start to the new campaign following the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, have received an approach from Dortmund for taking Hudson-Odoi on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The 20-year-old has often operated as a right wing-back since Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, and could benefit from gathering regular first-team minutes under his belt with a loan move elsewhere this term.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to feature in the Premier League this season for Chelsea, who held onto a point against Liverpool after going down to 10-men on the stroke of half-time in their 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Should Dortmund strengthen their interest in landing the Cobham graduate on loan, Tuchel will have the final say on whether Hudson-Odoi is indeed surplus to requirements, or if Chelsea could need his services at some points during the season, with the European champions looking to compete on all fronts.

It has recently emerged that the Bundesliga giants are highly interested in adding the talented youngster, who could fill the void left by Jadon Sancho in attack following his move to Manchester United

It was previously reported that Chelsea tried to offer Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund earlier in the summer as part of an exchange deal for Erling Haaland, and it appears that the Chelsea man could still end up playing in Germany this season.

What Tuchel said on Hudson-Odoi ahead of the Liverpool clash

"It’s hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it’s not only about letting players go.

“Today, we are missing only Christian Pulisic and Kurt Zouma (who has since joined West Ham), for example, so we are already only 17 regular players from last season. So if we want to compete in all competitions, it’s also about numbers.

“In a squad, you need a squad of 20-21 players to compensate for injuries, to compensate for yellow cards or whatever. I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here.

“He fights for offensive positions and, of course, if you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for the three offensive positions. So it’s a huge challenge for him, but the door is always open to sneak through and to make your way, and it can happen at any time for offensive players. At the moment, there is no loan.”

