Report: Chelsea 'Cash in' on Sassuolo's Jeremie Boga Buyback & Sell-on Clauses for €6M

Chelsea have let go of and cashed in on a buyback and sell on clause in Jeremie Boga's contract, who is currently at Sassuolo.

The Frenchman spent six years in Chelsea's youth set up, making only one senior team appearance before moving to Italy to represent Sassuolo in 2018.

As reported by Goal.com, via Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea had a buyback and sell on clause in the Frenchman's contract from when he signed for Sassuolo, linking the player to the club for the duration of his contract.

There had been speculation that the Blues would bring the player back in the future, but it would appear as though it is no longer their intention.

The club has since cashed in on the clause at around €6 million, putting the power into the hands of the Italian side.

With a number of club's interested in Boga's signature, Sassuolo recently rejected a €22 million bid for the midfielder from Atalanta.

The club has since set his revealed they will be expecting €25 million for the player.

With the upcoming January transfer window on the horizon, a lot has been made of Chelsea's activities considering the number of injuries the squad is currently riddled with.

Their three first choice midfielders, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are all struggling with injuries at the moment, meaning the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez have been forced to step up in their absence.

It would, however, appear that the west London side will not be calling upon the services of Boga.

