Report: Chelsea 'Caught By Surprise' in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Club officials at Stamford Bridge have been left perplexed by recent reports suggesting a possible £150 million swoop for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been keeping tabs on the forward, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park has a release clause worth €75million that will become active in 2022.

Since the turn of year, Dortmund have maintained that Haaland will not be sold this summer, but that hasn't stopped members of his entourage from meeting with some of Europe's elite clubs in recent months.

There have been reports explaining that Chelsea are readying a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to hold on to their forward.

As per The Athletic, the Chelsea hierarchy have been 'caught by surprise' by the recent suggestions that the Blues are tabling a £150 million bid to land the 20-year-old, as the Premier League side are slowly but surely coming to terms with Dortmund's stance that their talisman is not for sale this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are determined to keep hold of their most prised asset past the summer, and after sanctioning the sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, it remains to be seen if Dortmund would allow one of Europe's best and most lethal finishers depart the club too.

Club officials at Stamford Bridge reckon that they could potentially be the only side able to afford the former Red Bull Salzburg man this summer, which could give them an upper hand in the race for Haaland's signature.



Haaland is one of the hottest prospects in world football, and is reportedly on top of Thomas Tuchel's wishlist ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

It has further been stated that though talks are yet to be held between the two clubs, Chelsea feel that they a financial advantage over other suitors in the post-pandemic transfer market.

The Leeds-born striker registered 41 goals and 12 assists in 41 outings across all competitions for Dortmund last season, and with Chelsea looking to kick off from their European success, Haaland has emerged as a top target for the Premier League outfit alongside West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

What Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

