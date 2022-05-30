Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Challenge Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

Chelsea will challenge Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to reports in Italy.

The defender is one of the hottest prospects in the Serie A and could be set for a move this summer.

As per Tuttosport, via Sempre Inter, Chelsea are weighing up a move, alongside Premier League rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.

imago1012071573h

Back in September, initial reports regarding Chelsea's interest in Bastoni circulated as it was revealed that Romelu Lukaku had recommended the 23-year-old to his new club.

More recently it was revealed that Chelsea joined Antonio Conte's Tottenham in their pursuit for the defender.

Thomas Tuchel's men are set for a defensive rebuild this summer as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart on free transfers, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could still leave despite extending his contract by a year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New owner Todd Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence, which could see Bastoni signed. 

imago1012189317h

The report from Tuttosport states that Inter Milan value their defender at €60 million, a price which Spurs may be willing to pay to reunite Conte with the youngster.

Manchester United are also interested in Bastoni as they look to rebuild under Erik Ten Hag but would enter negotiations without Champions League football, which Chelsea and Tottenham boast.

It remains to be seen as to whether Bastoni will arrive at Stamford Bridge, with Jules Kounde likely to come in this summer.

The Frenchman was spotted in London ahead of a potential move this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011819713h
News

Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital Consortium: Meet Chelsea’s New Owners’ After £4.25BN Takeover Completed

By Matt Debono9 minutes ago
imago1012248417h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Transfer Targets for Thomas Tuchel After £4.25BN Takeover

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1012303997h
News

Chelsea Thanks Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes, Players & Staff for Support During Takeover Process

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012248784h
News

Clearlake Capital Make Chelsea Infrastructure Promise to Ensure On-Pitch Success

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012303997h
Features/Opinions

Ranking the Chelsea Managers of the Roman Abramovich Era

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012194444h (3)
Features/Opinions

How Roman Abramovich Has Left Chelsea in Best Possible Position for Todd Boehly

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010295050h
Features/Opinions

The Highs & Lows of the Roman Abramovich Chelsea Era - From Moscow, to Munich & Porto

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012248796h
News

Chelsea Confirm 250+ Enquiries & 12 Credible Bids in £4.25BN Takeover Process

By Nick Emms3 hours ago