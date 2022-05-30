Chelsea will challenge Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to reports in Italy.

The defender is one of the hottest prospects in the Serie A and could be set for a move this summer.

As per Tuttosport, via Sempre Inter, Chelsea are weighing up a move, alongside Premier League rivals Tottenham and Manchester United.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Back in September, initial reports regarding Chelsea's interest in Bastoni circulated as it was revealed that Romelu Lukaku had recommended the 23-year-old to his new club.

More recently it was revealed that Chelsea joined Antonio Conte's Tottenham in their pursuit for the defender.

Thomas Tuchel's men are set for a defensive rebuild this summer as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart on free transfers, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta could still leave despite extending his contract by a year.

New owner Todd Boehly has been told to use the majority of the funds available this summer to overhaul the Chelsea defence, which could see Bastoni signed.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The report from Tuttosport states that Inter Milan value their defender at €60 million, a price which Spurs may be willing to pay to reunite Conte with the youngster.

Manchester United are also interested in Bastoni as they look to rebuild under Erik Ten Hag but would enter negotiations without Champions League football, which Chelsea and Tottenham boast.

It remains to be seen as to whether Bastoni will arrive at Stamford Bridge, with Jules Kounde likely to come in this summer.

The Frenchman was spotted in London ahead of a potential move this summer.

