Report: Chelsea Close in On Ousmane Dembele Transfer

Thomas Tuchel has held personal talks with France attacker Ousmane Dembele, as Chelsea close in on a free transfer signing for the attcker from Barcelona. 

According to journalist Shay Lugassi, the club and player are close to finalising the details for a transfer. 

Dembele cover

Dembele registered 13 assists in just 21 La Liga apperances this season, making him the La Liga Playmaker of the season. 

Following 5 years at Barcelona, the Frenchman is out of contact and with his hefty wage demands as well as agents fees, the Catalan giants aren't in a position to meet what he desires. 

The World Cup winner worked under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at Borrusia Dortmund and he helped his side to the DFK Pokal trophy in 2017. 

Ousmane Dembele

With many of Chelsea's attacking players uncertain about their futures, Dembele would be a great addition to Tuchel's team. 

According to Lugassi, Dembele has been reassured of a place in the starting 11 despite the amount of attacking players in the Chelsea squad.

Tuchel cover 1

It could be a dream reunion for the pair with Tuchel having stated many times that Dembele was the most talented player that he has ever coached. Dembele himself has also labelled Tuchel as a father-figure.

