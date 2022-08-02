Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Agreeing Deal For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

It appears Chelsea are looking to move quickly in their pursuit of the Brighton defender, with reports on Monday night stating a deal is 'close'.

Manager Thomas Tuchel went into the summer knowing he would have to reshape his defense and has struggled to do that thus far. After being spurned by multiple defenders, Chelsea are now pursuing domestic options and appear close to landing one.

Following his exclusive report on Chelsea's interest in Brighton's Marc Cucurella, reporter Craig Hope provided fans with an encouraging update late Monday. The Blues are reportedly 'close' to completing this deal, following further negotiations.

Brighton have long set their price at £50 million for the Spanish defender and, following drawn-out negotiations with Manchester City resulting in nothing, it appears Chelsea are ready to move quickly and meet this price with minimal fuss.

Talks accelerated in the last 24 hours, with the Blues looking to include promising, young center-back Levi Colwill in the deal. Thomas Tuchel is drawn to Cucurella's versatility, envisioning him either at wing-back or as a left center back in a back three.

Chelsea were made aware of the 24-year-old's interest in joining over the weekend and personal terms are thought to be a formality. Brighton are prepared to sell for their price, making this move seem relatively straightforward from this point on.

Talks with Chelsea have progressed far more smoothly than those with rivals Manchester City and a final agreement for the Spaniard could be reached imminently.