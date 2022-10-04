Report: Chelsea Close To Agreement For Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Christopher Nkunku. The player has agreed all of his terms, and everything on his side is perfect in terms of an agreement to join the club.
The clubs are now negotiating, and are nearing a final conclusion. Christopher Nkunku will become a Chelsea player, and will join the club next summer, and not in January. Chelsea will not pay the release clause, instead wanting to tie him down now.
The deal is edging closer, with Chelsea getting the man they want.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with RB Leipzig for Christopher Nkunku. Speaking on the move, Romano had this to say.
Read More
“Chelsea are on the way to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for different structure of the deal; and not triggering the release clause in June. This has always been the plan. It’s all good on Nkunku’s side, contract and medical."
Todd Boehly will likely get his man, and Chelsea will not activate the release clause due to the competition they expected to face next summer for the player. Manchester United and Real Madrid had interest, but Chelsea have decided to act now.
It's another big signing for Chelsea under new ownership, and a signal of intent going forward for what they want for the football club in the long run.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
- Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Try Again For Anthony Gordon In January
- Report: Chelsea One Of The Clubs Interested In Villareal's Alex Baena
- Report: Chelsea 'Approached' Sheffield United For Sander Berge
- Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
- Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry at Chelsea
- Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training