Report: Chelsea Close To Agreement For Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Christopher Nkunku. The player has agreed all of his terms, and everything on his side is perfect in terms of an agreement to join the club.

The clubs are now negotiating, and are nearing a final conclusion. Christopher Nkunku will become a Chelsea player, and will join the club next summer, and not in January. Chelsea will not pay the release clause, instead wanting to tie him down now.

The deal is edging closer, with Chelsea getting the man they want.

Chelsea are close to an agreement for Christopher Nkunku. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with RB Leipzig for Christopher Nkunku. Speaking on the move, Romano had this to say.

“Chelsea are on the way to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for different structure of the deal; and not triggering the release clause in June. This has always been the plan. It’s all good on Nkunku’s side, contract and medical."

Chelsea look to have gotten their man. IMAGO / Eibner

Todd Boehly will likely get his man, and Chelsea will not activate the release clause due to the competition they expected to face next summer for the player. Manchester United and Real Madrid had interest, but Chelsea have decided to act now.

It's another big signing for Chelsea under new ownership, and a signal of intent going forward for what they want for the football club in the long run.

