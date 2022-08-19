Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Agreement For Marcos Llorente
With the injury issues surrounding both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante, Chelsea have looked for midfield reinforcement options this summer, options that reportedly include Marcos Llorente.
Though the onus has been on defensive transfers this summer, the Blues have also looked into bringing in a midfielder or two as well. There have been players like Frenkie de Jong repeatedly linked with a move, though a new name surfaced today: Atleti's Marcos Llorente.
Di Marzio's Luca Bendoni was the one to break Chelsea's interest in the Spaniard on Thursday. According to Bendoni, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been in negotiations and are close to reaching an agreement on a fee of around €60 million for the midfielder.
Despite negotiations being very advanced, it does not appear that the 27-year-old will be on his way to London. According to Bendoni, Llorente has refused to leave Madrid for the Premier League.
It remains to be seen if this refusal will put the Blues off from pursuing this deal more. The bid being reported was sent in early July, so it seems that they might not be returning to the negotiating table in the near future for a player who does not wish to join the club.
