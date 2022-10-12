Report: Chelsea Close To Appointing Joe Shields As Director Of Recruitment

Southampton found a gem when they recruited Joe Shields from Manchester City this past summer, but just as soon as they have found him, they may be about to lose him.

Chelsea are closing in on the appointment of Joe Shields, after a really successful summer in terms of recruitment for Southampton this year. Signings like Romeo Lavia, who Chelsea wanted, and Gavin Bazunu will strengthen the Saints for years to come, and Chelsea want him at the club to do the same for them.

The deal is reportedly close, with Shields joining immediately.

Todd Boehly is continuing his string of changes at Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are close to appointing Joe Shields, who is currently at Southampton, as their new director of recruitment. Shields, who was previously at Manchester City, is another in a long line of proposed directors being hired by Todd Boehly.

Chelsea got rid of a lot of their backroom staff when Boehly came in, and they seem to be building from the ground up again. Christopher Vivell is close to becoming the technical director, and Michael Edwards could possibly become the sporting director.

Joe Shields will be the director of recruitment, and a deal is close according to reports.

Chelsea like the way Shields has recruited at Southampton this summer, and believe he could be key for the future in terms of making the right signings for Chelsea, a department they've struggled in recently.

