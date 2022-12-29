Report: Chelsea Close To Completing Signing Of Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are now very close to completing their third signing of the window before it has even opened. The club are now in the last stages of a deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

Badiashile was on the bench in Monaco's last league game against Auxerre, and the deal has moved even closer since then. Chelsea are expected to be able to announced Badiashile before January 1st.

Chelsea looked to Badiashile as a Josko Gvardiol alternative for the time being.

Chelsea are in the final stages of completing a deal for Benoit Badiashile. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now in the final stages of completing a deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile. The deal is now very close to completion.

Personal terms are agreed between Chelsea and the player, and it is now just some last finishing touches to the overall deal before it can be confirmed as completed.

Badiashile has massive experience despite being 21-years old, and Chelsea felt he was a cheaper alternative to Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea have already signed David Datro Fofana from Molde and Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama for January, and Badiashile is set to join that list in the coming days.

The Blue's are also not expected to stop there, with ongoing talks happening for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The club want at least one midfielder in January.

One of the top young centre-backs in Europe for Chelsea, and it is now just a matter of days before he is pictured wearing the infamous blue colours.

