Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech

As transfer deadline day approaches, Chelsea are close to sending Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax on loan.
Hakim Ziyech has been cast out of the Chelsea squad by Thomas Tuchel this season, with the German wanting to freshen up his attack with the wheels in motion for the 2022/23 season.

Earlier today, Chelsea set a £25million price for Ziyech, but Sky Sports are now reporting that the Blues and Ajax are almost at an agreement for the Moroccan to return to the Dutch club on loan after two years away.

Chelsea would rather let Ziyech go permanently with Callum Hudson-Odoi already leaving SW6 on loan to go to Bayer Leverkusen, with it being almost two years since the Blues rejected a £70million bid from Bayern Munich for the young winger.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi in pre-season

With Ziyech set to leave, the Blues are hoping to add Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to their attack, both of whom have been long-term targets for Thomas Tuchel.

The Ziyech deal is likely to go through in the next couple of days with Antony officially leaving Ajax to join Manchester United today.

Antony

Antony is set to join Man United for around £84milllion

29-year old Ziyech was linked with a move to Old Trafford, but with United direct rivals of Chelsea's, a move to Ajax seems like much more sensible business for the Blues.

 

