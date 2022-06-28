Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Close To Securing A Deal For Brighton Youngster Zak Sturge

Chelsea are set to finalise a deal for Brighton defender Zak Sturge who is likely to link up with Cobham academy and join the under-19s. 

The left-back impressed a number of English clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United after an imposing season in the Premier League U18.

Zak Sturge

Sturge playing for England U18 in 2021 

According to 90min, the Blues are closing in on an agreement after the England youth international rejected a new contract with the Seagulls. 

The continuous success coming out of Chelsea's academy, in the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount, has attracted Sturge to the club with the promise of a path to the first team. 

With the announcement of the Raphinha bid coming out this morning, it appears Thomas Tuchel and co are finally getting a start on their transfer window. 

