Report: Chelsea Closely Monitoring Brighton's Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard delivered a hammer blow to Chelsea today as he scored the first goal in the 4-1 defeat at the Amex stadium, and Chelsea are monitoring the situation of the Belgian.

Graham Potter is interested in a reunion, and the player's quality was never more evident than today, as he put in a stellar performance against his former managers side.

The goal and performance may help Potter convince Todd Boehly to sign Trossard, as Chelsea look to strengthen their forward options.

Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring against Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are watching Leandro Trossard closely, and today's performance could have effectively speed up the interest regarding a move to Chelsea. Trossard scored the first goal in the game, and was impressive throughout.

Chelsea are looking to sign a forward player to help push them towards next seasons Champions League places, and with goals against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool this season, Trossard could be the perfect player to help push Chelsea towards that spot.

Potter will of course know how good Trossard as from their time together, and the only possible interest the club could face so far is from Newcastle United. The Belgian however would be likely to sign for his ex-manager at Chelsea, as opposed to a move to Newcastle.

It will be an interesting saga to watch out for, and Trossard could likely move to Chelsea in the future.

