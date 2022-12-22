Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Closing In' On Andrey Santos

Chelsea are reportedly nearing an agreement for the transfer of Andrey Santos from Vasco da Gama.

Chelsea are set to continue their model of bringing talented youth prospects to Stamford Bridge. According to reports from Wednesday, the Blues are closing in on an agreement with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama for Andrey Santos. 

The deal is in the process of being finalized between the two sides for an undisclosed fee. This agreement will see Santos join Chelsea ahead of other interested Premier Sides such as Manchester United and Newcastle City. 

According to Liam Twomey and David Ornstein, personal terms have not been agreed upon just yet but are not thought to be an issue. Santos is deployed as a midfielder, a position of need given the uncertainty surrounding many current Chelsea midfielders. 

 The 18-year-old is also a Brazilian international, having represented his country at both the under-16 and under-20 levels to date. 

It is unclear if this transfer see Santos make a move to Stamford Bridge in January or if he will spend at least the rest of the season in Brazil, but that clarification is surely imminent. 

