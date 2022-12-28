Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Closing In On Deal For Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Chelsea Closing In On Deal For Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are closing in on a deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea are moving closer to signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who will be a welcome addition to the backline considering the injuries Wesley Fofana has endured this season.

Badiashile was on the bench tonight for Monaco in their win against Auxerre, which further fueled rumours he was becoming very close to being a Chelsea player.

Reports in the last few hours have confirmed them rumours, Badiashile is now close to becoming a Blue.

Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are closing in on signing Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.

According to Simon Phillips, Benoit Badiashile is expected to be confirmed as a Chelsea player soon in a deal worth £30million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have moved quickly to secure a deal for Badiashile after the rise in price of Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol's stock rose after his impressive World Cup, and the fee has turned Chelsea off the move for now.

Badiashile is a 21-year old defender, but has made over 106 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far in his career. The signing brings a mix of youth and experience to the Chelsea backline.

Benoit Badiashile

Benoit Badiashile did not start for Monaco tonight in their league game.

The Monaco defender has also been capped twice for France at international level, which further showcases the talent he possesses. Wesley Fofana and Badiashile could form a partnership for years to come.

A great signing for Chelsea if all goes well and nothing drastic happens that sees the deal fall through. Chelsea are now within touching distance of signing Benoit Badiashile.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Negotiate New Jorginho Deal

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Set To Complete The Signing Of Andrey Santos

By Dylan McBennett
David Datro Fofana
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring The Idea Of Joao Felix On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

BREAKING: Reece James To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Knee Injury

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Seriously Exploring Signing Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Began Working On Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Josip Juranovic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Move For Josip Juranovic

By Dylan McBennett