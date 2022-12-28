Report: Chelsea Closing In On Deal For Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are moving closer to signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who will be a welcome addition to the backline considering the injuries Wesley Fofana has endured this season.

Badiashile was on the bench tonight for Monaco in their win against Auxerre, which further fueled rumours he was becoming very close to being a Chelsea player.

Reports in the last few hours have confirmed them rumours, Badiashile is now close to becoming a Blue.

Chelsea are closing in on signing Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Simon Phillips, Benoit Badiashile is expected to be confirmed as a Chelsea player soon in a deal worth £30million.

Chelsea have moved quickly to secure a deal for Badiashile after the rise in price of Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol's stock rose after his impressive World Cup, and the fee has turned Chelsea off the move for now.

Badiashile is a 21-year old defender, but has made over 106 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco so far in his career. The signing brings a mix of youth and experience to the Chelsea backline.

Benoit Badiashile did not start for Monaco tonight in their league game. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Monaco defender has also been capped twice for France at international level, which further showcases the talent he possesses. Wesley Fofana and Badiashile could form a partnership for years to come.

A great signing for Chelsea if all goes well and nothing drastic happens that sees the deal fall through. Chelsea are now within touching distance of signing Benoit Badiashile.

Read More Chelsea Stories: