Report: Chelsea Closing In On Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

The problem surrounding the rising fee of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol has been something Chelsea have had concerns about in the last few weeks, and they are now on course to signing an alternative defender.

Benoit Badiashile is a highly rated French defender from Monaco, and Chelsea's interest is not the first time he has been courted by a Premier League club, with Manchester United having previous interest.

Chelsea are now closing in on the deal.

Chelsea are closing in on Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now closing in on the signing of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile as an alternative to RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol was originally the main target for Chelsea in defence, but a positive World Cup has seen the Croatian defender's price tag continue to rise.

Chelsea have a number of targets and positions in the squad they know must be strengthened, and are now determined to spend less money on defence.

The Blue's are in advanced talks with Monaco for Badiashile, and a fee of around £30-35million has been discussed. In comparison, Josko Gvardiol was set to be worth around £100million.

Chelsea and Monaco are now set to continue talks, but there is a chance the deal could be wrapped up as early as next week if all things go well.

A defensive signing for Chelsea at a time where they need it, and a highly rated defender who suits the mold of Graham Potter's team.

