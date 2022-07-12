Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Club Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Says He Wishes to Depart The Blues This Summer For A Move To Barcelona

It seems Chelsea's defensive crisis continues, as yet another defender is set to leave the club this summer. This time at the price of experienced defender Cesar Azpilicueta. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, Chelsea's club captain has told the club he wishes to depart from the Blues this summer after already agreeing on personal terms with Barcelona. 

Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy

The 32-year-old has become a great servant to the club after joining around 10 years ago back in 2012. During that time he won the Europa League, captained Chelsea to a Champions League victory, and two Premier League trophies. 

Azpilicueta became a versatile player under Thomas Tuchel, playing both right centre-back and right wing-back last season competing with Reece James for both positions. 

Chelsea has given an asking price of £7-8 million for the Spanish international however Barcelona manager Xavi feels the price is too high despite being a high-priority signing for the Spanish club.

Cesar. Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso

Fellow teammate Marcos Alonso has also expressed his wishes to join Barcelona as well. Alonso is currently less of a priority for the Spanish club but still has a great interest in the Spanish fullback. 

If the pair was to join Barcelona, they would meet up with former teammate Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender joined the Spanish giants this summer after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer. 

