Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move

Chelsea have been transparent in their pursuit of a midfield addition this summer and the noise around Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong continues to grow with Todd Boehly refusing to give up. 

Since Clearlake Capital secured stewardship of the club, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich era, Boehly has had the mountainous task of rebuilding Thomas Tuchel's squad in the aftermath of a transfer ban. 

Todd Boehly

Boehly at Stamford Bridge. 

The Blues signaled their interest in Barca's midfielder after losing Raphinha to them early on in the window, but it has been a difficult process, with the Netherlands international not looking for a move away. 

The latest report from Relevo journalists Tony Juanmarti and Albert Roge has claimed that Boehly personally called up de Jong several days ago, with the 25-year-old reiterating his desire to fulfil his contract at the La Liga side which runs until 2026. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nonetheless, the London outfit aren't quick to back down and are proceeding with the chase, knowing that the Spanish giants are open to the deal and that the Dutchman would favour their offer over fellow pursuers Manchester United. 

Frenkie de Jong

de Jong in action. 

It seems that Chelsea will have to produce the perfect arrangement to attract a determined de Jong, but they now have less than a month to get him to change his mind. 

Read More Chelsea News

Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

By Connor Dossi-White46 minutes ago
Chelsea women
Match Coverage

Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Edouard Mendy
News

Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Leicester £10m Apart In Valuation For Wesley Fofana

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfer News

Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner 'Really Close' To Joining RB Leipzig

By Stephen Smith18 hours ago