Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move

Chelsea have been transparent in their pursuit of a midfield addition this summer and the noise around Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong continues to grow with Todd Boehly refusing to give up.

Since Clearlake Capital secured stewardship of the club, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich era, Boehly has had the mountainous task of rebuilding Thomas Tuchel's squad in the aftermath of a transfer ban.

Boehly at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / Action Plus

The Blues signaled their interest in Barca's midfielder after losing Raphinha to them early on in the window, but it has been a difficult process, with the Netherlands international not looking for a move away.

The latest report from Relevo journalists Tony Juanmarti and Albert Roge has claimed that Boehly personally called up de Jong several days ago, with the 25-year-old reiterating his desire to fulfil his contract at the La Liga side which runs until 2026.

Nonetheless, the London outfit aren't quick to back down and are proceeding with the chase, knowing that the Spanish giants are open to the deal and that the Dutchman would favour their offer over fellow pursuers Manchester United.

de Jong in action. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It seems that Chelsea will have to produce the perfect arrangement to attract a determined de Jong, but they now have less than a month to get him to change his mind.

