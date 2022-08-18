Report: Chelsea Confident In Aubameyang Bid Being Accepted

With their latest bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being sent to Barcelona, Chelsea are increasingly confident that it will be accepted and the Gabonese striker will say yes to a move to SW6.

Barcelona value Aubameyang at £25million, but journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Chelsea have submitted a £22million bid which they believe will be enough to tempt the striker to Stamford Bridge, despite Xavi's desire to keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Thomas Tuchel has been a long-term admirer of Aubameyang, having worked with him during his time at Dortmund where the 33-year old scored 79 goals in all competitions under the German's stewardship.

Aubameyang's only Bundesliga top scorer award came in 2016/17 under Tuchel where he scored 31 goals as Dortmund finished 3rd in the league.

Aubameyang with his 2016/17 league top scorer award IMAGO / Fotostand

In 2021, Tuchel spoke to ESPN on his relationship with Aubameyang, saying how happy he was to work with him.

"It was a pleasure to work with him, always a smile on his face, bit of a crazy guy but this is nice crazy," he said.

"We still are in touch from time to time and exchange messages. He will still in some way always be my player."

"He is a winner. We won the cup together in Dortmund and I never had the feeling that he lacks the certain edge of mentality that you need when you want to win stuff."

The pair with the DFB-Pokal in 2016/17 IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

"But he cannot do it alone and he also needs a top squad to play in and to compete for the highest level. But I can say my experiences with Auba for two years, you could push him to the limit and he was always up for the challenge."

The possible transfer of Aubameyang to Chelsea has raised the eyebrows of some Blues fans, but one can only hope that the previous relationship that these two have had will result in the success that Chelsea are looking for in their goalscoring department.

