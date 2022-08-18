Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Confident In Securing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Barcelona

The Blues have been scouring the transfer market for their ideal centre forward all summer and now a reunion with an old face is most definitely on the cards for Thomas Tuchel. 

The head coach had previously managed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his post at Borussia Dortmund, before they both departed the club in the summer of 2018; the striker to Arsenal and Tuchel to Paris Saint-Germain.

Aubameyang and Tuchel

Tuchel and Aubameyang celebrating together. 

Skip forward to 2022 and the stars are aligning for the pair to meet again, with the German adamant on bringing the 33-year-old to Stamford Bridge despite his connection to the Gunners, and Barcelona open to selling only seven months after bringing him in. 

The latest report from PA Chelsea correspondent Nick Purewal, has claimed that the West London outfit have high confidence in completing the transfer, following the news that they had sent in a bid worth £22m for the Gabonese. 

Purewal also revealed that the club are still working on deals for fellow Barca man Frenkie de Jong, as well as Premier League stars Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon, ahead of the window closing on 1 September. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang with a salute to Barca fans. 

However, supporters are desperate to add a number nine to their squad above all else after losing both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in matter of weeks so, if Todd Boehly wants to get them on his side, he better do everything he can to bring Aubameyang back to the capital. 

