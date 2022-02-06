Report: Chelsea Confident of Extending Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

Sources within Chelsea remain confident that captain Cesar Azpilicueta will remain at the club despite interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely that he will depart.

However, as per the Athletic, Chelsea remain confident of keeping their captain of the club.

Recent reports have linked Barcelona with a move for the defender on a free transfer at the end of the season.

And the Athletic supports this, but also states that Chelsea are confident he will stay: "The main factor in Azpilicueta’s situation is being caused by Barcelona being prepared to give him a three-year deal to move to the Nou Camp, whereas Chelsea are thought to have only proposed one year with the option for a second. In saying that, sources within the club remain confident he will stay."

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta said last month: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

It remains to be seen as to whether he will extend his stay or depart at the end of the season.

