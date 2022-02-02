Report: Chelsea Confident of Landing £42M Target Jules Kounde to Seal Thomas Tuchel's 'Key Target'

Chelsea are growing in confidence that Jules Kounde will join Thomas Tuchel's squad this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was a key target for the Blues last summer, but Chelsea failed to agree a deal with Sevilla which saw him remain in Spain.

After a quiet January transfer window that ended in zero new acquisitions, Chelsea have already started to prepare for the summer and have identified three targets.

Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kounde, with the Daily Star reporting Kounde is a 'key target' for Tuchel as he looks to strengthen his defence.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea could lose three defenders this summer - Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen - all of whom are out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to agree extension in the capital.

A move for Kounde will be re-launched this summer and as per the report, Chelsea are 'confident' of being able to agree a £42 million deal to bring the France international to Stamford Bridge.

Sevilla wanted £60 million last summer which proved a stumbling block, but as other year comes off his contract and the central defender keen to join Chelsea, a switch looks increasingly possible.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Wesley Fofana of Leicester City is also being tracked by Chelsea as they target improvements across the team from defence to attack.

Tuchel has only welcomed one permanent signing to the club so far since his appointment - the club-record return of Romelu Lukaku - and will be keen for further additions despite being happy with his current squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube