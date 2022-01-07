Report: Chelsea Confirm January Full-Back Transfer Plans Amid Digne & Dest Interest

Chelsea have set their stance in the January transfer window over their position of acquiring a new full-back this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel has been hit with a crisis in the wide defensive roles after Ben Chilwell (ACL) was ruled out for the season. Reece James added to the woes when he tore his hamstring at the end of December and is now out for up to eight weeks.

They are currently assessing the situation with the January window open to be able to make any necessary additions to shore up the squad.

Lucas Digne and Sergino Dest have been eyed as two possible targets for the Blues, however no official move has been lodged.

As per Matt Law, Chelsea are reluctant to land a permanent buy this month due to have Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on their books.

Recalling Emerson from his Lyon loan spell is their priority but the French side remain reluctant to do so.

Should Chelsea need to dip into the market, a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer would be the preferred course of action for the European champions.

With Digne and Dest being considered, it remains unclear what Chelsea will do. Tuchel still doesn't know as talks continue between him, the hierarchy and the scouting department.

“I will not give you any details from that but in general I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury to Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back who will miss the season.

"We know Emi, we appreciate him as a player and person in general. He had such a huge influence although he did not have a lot of minutes last season. He is a top guy, top professional and he is still a Chelsea player.

"It is not only what I wish for. We need to evaluate the situation. We are looking into it on this position. Emi is one of the options. I will not comment further.”

