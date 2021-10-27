Report: Chelsea Consider Kounde, de Ligt & Torres as Antonio Rudiger Replacement

    • October 27, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Consider Defensive Trio to Replace Antonio Rudiger

    Author:

    Chelsea have targeted three defenders who could replace Antonio Rudiger at the club, according to reports.

    The Germany international is set to leave on a free transfer next summer when his deal at Stamford Bridge expires with both parties yet to agree a contract extension. 

    Interest is being shown from the Premier League and abroad and as January 1 gets closer, Rudiger's future becomes even more uncertain. From that date, he is able to hold talks with other clubs. 

    sipa_35665630 (2)

    Rudiger is holding out for around £200,000-a-week, while it is believed that Chelsea aren't prepared to offer near that figure.

    Now Eurosport report that the European champions are eyeing alternatives should the 28-year-old leave.

    Chelsea had strong interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde in the summer but failed to complete a transfer. They remain interested in the Frenchman..

    Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt has been offered to the club in recent weeks and he is of interest to the Blues. Villarreal's Pau Torres has also been 'discussed internally'. 

    sipa_35531388

    Thomas Tuchel's side are plotting their replacements just in case Rudiger does depart next summer. 

    After the strong interest but failed move for Kounde, the Sevilla centre-back appears the most likely signing should they sign a new centre-back.

