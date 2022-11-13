Report: Chelsea Consider Endrick One Of The World's Best Talents
Chelsea are seriously in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, and have already have meetings with the player's family in a bid to sign the player from Palmeiras in the coming months.
The race for the player is heating up, with Real Madrid and PSG showing serious interest alongside Chelsea, but the Blue's currently look to be favourites to sign Endrick at this time.
The family of the player have already been to the training ground, and Chelsea have told them they see Endrick has a first-team player very soon.
According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Chelsea are currently frontrunners alongside Real Madrid and PSG, and they have told the family of the player they view him as an important first-team player in 2024.
Read More
Chelsea view Endrick as one of the best talents in the world at his age, and they are looking to build a young squad that can grow and challenge in the future. They want Endrick to be a part of that.
The release clause for the player €60million, and PSG are currently willing to pay that, with Chelsea willing to match that to sign the centre forward.
Endrick is the youngest scorer in Palmeiras history, and one of the most highly rated young stars to come out of Brazil since Vinicius Junior.
Chelsea will certainly be heavily in the race for Endrick in the coming months.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Could Move For Rennes Forward Martin Terrier
- Exclusive: Glen Johnson On How Chelsea Can Improve, England's World Cup Chances And More
- Report: Chelsea Have Long Term Interest In Inter Milan Denzel Dumfries
- Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Five Things We Learned
- 'Devastated' - Reece James On Missing The World Cup
- Report: PSG Want To Sign Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante As A Free Agent
- Report: Chelsea Will Target Moises Caicedo In January
- Report: Chelsea To Reignite Interest For Romeo Lavia In January