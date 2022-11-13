Report: Chelsea Consider Endrick One Of The World's Best Talents

Chelsea are seriously in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, and have already have meetings with the player's family in a bid to sign the player from Palmeiras in the coming months.

The race for the player is heating up, with Real Madrid and PSG showing serious interest alongside Chelsea, but the Blue's currently look to be favourites to sign Endrick at this time.

The family of the player have already been to the training ground, and Chelsea have told them they see Endrick has a first-team player very soon.

Chelsea consider Endrick one of the world's best talents. IMAGO / Fotoarena

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Chelsea are currently frontrunners alongside Real Madrid and PSG, and they have told the family of the player they view him as an important first-team player in 2024.

Chelsea view Endrick as one of the best talents in the world at his age, and they are looking to build a young squad that can grow and challenge in the future. They want Endrick to be a part of that.

The release clause for the player €60million, and PSG are currently willing to pay that, with Chelsea willing to match that to sign the centre forward.

Endrick is the youngest scorer in Palmeiras history, and one of the most highly rated young stars to come out of Brazil since Vinicius Junior.

Chelsea will certainly be heavily in the race for Endrick in the coming months.

Read More Chelsea Stories