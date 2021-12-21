Report: Chelsea Consider January Move for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are readying a move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of long-term interest from the Blues who had held talks in the summer over a possible move amid interest in West Ham's Declan Rice.

Thomas Tuchel's side decided to allow Tchouameni to progress at Monaco and have kept tabs on him, but are now open to bringing him to Stamford Bridge when the winter transfer market opens on January 1.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

As per 90min, Chelsea are open to striking a deal with the French club for the France international in January which would see the midfielder immediately loaned back for the remainder of the season.

However, the European champions would also try to bring him to the club straight away if the chance is there with Monaco set to hold out for a transfer fee of around £50 million.

Monaco are preparing themselves to lose Tchouameni next summer at the latest. His contract currently expires in 2024.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Their Sporting Director Paul Mitchell recently provided an update on his future amid strong interest from across Europe.

"He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him,” Mitchell told Tuttosport.

"We are an ambitious club. Everyone from president Rybolovlev to coach Niko Kovac is ambitious here.

"However, we’ll assess the situation at the end of the season. The player is under contract until 2024 and his transfer value is the one of a top player.

"Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo, let’s say that Tchouameni is as expensive as the Grand Casino."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube