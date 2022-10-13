Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Consider Move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante halfway out of the door, Todd Boehly and co are already searching for the ideal replacement.

Chelsea beat AC Milan in back-to-back matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages over these past two weeks, but it seems the Italians' Sandro Tonali still managed to impress those in West London. 

The young midfielder played for both of the 90 minutes against Graham Potter's side and is expected to carry out a big role in their remaining two fixtures, as they attempt to make it out of the group into the quarterfinals. 

Tonali has made 11 caps for Italy and is looking like a real future prospect having already secured the Serie A title with Milan last season and had won consecutive Player of The Year awards with Brescia Calcio before leaving in 2021. 

Sandro Tonali and Raheem Sterling

Tonali tussling with Raheem Sterling. 

There had been growing reports of Chelsea's interest in Tonali's teammate, Rafael Leao, who gave Reece James a very difficult time across the two matches, but with the club's current apprehension to offer contract extensions to both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, it seems they're in the market for a midfielder. 

The latest report from Italian news outlet Calciomercato, has claimed that they are eyeing up Tonali to fill that role. 

Milan would not be looking to part ways with the 22-year-old, and with a market value of £45m, it would be yet another big signing under the Boehly administration. 

Juan Cuadrado and Sandro Tonali

Tonali played in Milan's 2-0 victory over Juventus last weekend. 

Whether Jorginho and Kante will eventually sign new deals is still up in the air, but if they don't, there is already a frontrunner for one of their spots. 

