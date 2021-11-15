Report: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next SummerReport: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next Summer

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next Summer

    Chelsea will consider making a move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres should Antonio Rudiger leave the club, according to reports.

    Thomas Tuchel and the club have a contract dilemma on their hands ahead of the January transfer window. 

    Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea are yet to agree extensions with any of the four defenders. 

    imago1007975593h

    From January 1, should no extension with any player be agreed, they will be free to speak to clubs to discuss a move for next summer. 

    Chelsea are now planning for the future, in case, without any of the four names mentioned and haver targeted Villarreal's Torres, as per 90min.

    Torres is one of many defensive names that have been linked with Chelsea. Jules Kounde was a key target for the Blues in the summer but they failed to agree a deal with Sevilla. 

    imago1007394477h

    Rudiger offered an update on his Chelsea future, the most likely defender to leave, but he insisted he is fully focused despite not yet extending his deal in west London. 

    "For now I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team," he told German outlet Welt am Sonntag.

    imago1007426952h
