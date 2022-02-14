Report: Chelsea Consider Shock Move for Brighton's Aaron Webster

Chelsea are considering making a surprise move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Aaron Webster, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has impressed for Graham Potter's side and caught the attention of the Blues.

As per Mirror Sport, Chelsea are 'mulling over a summer move' for the defender.

With Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel's side are looking for reinforcements in the summer window.

However, a move for Webster could be unlikely as Brighton have sold Dan Burn to Newcastle United in the January transfer window and allowed Ben White to leave in the summer without bringing in replacements.

However, the Blues could instead move for Jules Kounde as he remains a priority target but Chelsea will try again to sign another defender.

The latest reports have stated that a move for Kounde next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

Chelsea are also well positioned to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt if he is going to leave Italy come the summer, and he could be one of the other candidates that Romano is suggesting.

Furthermore, Ronald Araujo has also been identified as a target for Thomas Tuchel's side as they could make a move for the Barcelona defender.

Therefore, a move for Webster could be unlikely but if a move for their other choices fall through, Webster could perhaps be considered.

