Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Consider Shock Move for Brighton's Aaron Webster

Chelsea are considering making a surprise move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Aaron Webster, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has impressed for Graham Potter's side and caught the attention of the Blues.

As per Mirror Sport, Chelsea are 'mulling over a summer move' for the defender.

imago1009369837h

With Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel's side are looking for reinforcements in the summer window.

However, a move for Webster could be unlikely as Brighton have sold Dan Burn to Newcastle United in the January transfer window and allowed Ben White to leave in the summer without bringing in replacements.

Read More

However, the Blues could instead move for Jules Kounde as he remains a priority target but Chelsea will try again to sign another defender.

imago1009776970h

The latest reports have stated that a move for Kounde next summer is edging ever closer as Chelsea are negotiating with the player.

Chelsea are also well positioned to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt if he is going to leave Italy come the summer, and he could be one of the other candidates that Romano is suggesting.

Furthermore, Ronald Araujo has also been identified as a target for Thomas Tuchel's side as they could make a move for the Barcelona defender.

Therefore, a move for Webster could be unlikely but if a move for their other choices fall through, Webster could perhaps be considered.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009369837h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Shock Move for Brighton's Aaron Webster

just now
imago1009394911h
News

Antonio Rudiger Urges Chelsea to Make Decision on His Future & Hints at Stay

30 minutes ago
imago1009775517h
News

Havertz Refuses to Call Himself 'King Kai' Despite Chelsea Nickname

1 hour ago
imago1009775517h
News

Kai Havertz Hungry for Further Chelsea Success After Club World Cup Glory

1 hour ago
imago1001199701h
News

Kai Havertz Reveals Cesar Azpilicueta Has Made His Chelsea Transition Easier

2 hours ago
imago1009784336h
News

Kai Havertz Heaps Praise on Cesar Azpilicueta's Penalty Tactic in Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

2 hours ago
imago0033172766h
News

Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Hopes Romelu Lukaku Has Learned From Him

3 hours ago
imago1009579635h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Makes Admission Regarding England & Ghana International Future

3 hours ago