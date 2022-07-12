Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Consider Signing Bayern Munich & Former Arsenal Player Serge Gnabry This Summer

Chelsea have now been linked with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry as they look to find Raphinha alternatives.

The hunt for a winger still isn't at an end as Todd Boehly looks to improve Thomas Tuchel's attack.

With Raheem Sterling on the brink of signing for the Blues this summer, the American owner is also looking for a right-sided winger to join.

Serge Gnabry

Leeds United's Raphinha has been heavily linked but it looks like he will be signing with Barcelona after rejecting the Blues' advances.

One player who Chelsea have been linked with is Serge Gnabry, who is yet to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich.

However, we now have some confirmation from a reliable source that the Blues are exploring his current situation with the German champions.

Serge Gnabry

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in former Arsenal and current Bayern Munich winger Gnabry.

The club consider him as a potential alternative to Raphinha who they are set to miss out on this summer.

Chelsea are also conscious of Hakim Ziyech joining AC Milan and they would like a replacement for him too.

