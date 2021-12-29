Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Consider Trio to Replace Ben Chilwell Following Knee Surgery

Author:

Chelsea have shortlisted three potential players to sign in the January transfer window to replace Ben Chilwell, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel lost Chilwell for at least the rest of the season after it was confirmed the 25-year-old would require knee surgery following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November against Juventus in the Champions League. 

"After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in collaboration with their knee specialist, took the decision to attempt a conservative rehab approach," read a club statement on Tuesday. 

"Unfortunately Ben was unable to progress and so collectively the decision has been taken to proceed this week with a surgical repair." 

Now Chelsea are exploring all options ahead of the January window as they eye solutions to Chilwell's absence. 

Fabrizio Romano has detailed three options Chelsea are considering next month in the transfer market.

Read More

Everton defender Lucas Digne is of interest to the Blues, with the Toffees set to allow him to leave after falling out of favour at Goodison Park.

Chelsea are claimed to be readying talks with his camp over a possible move until the end of the season. 

The Blues are also keeping tabs on Barcelona's Sergino Dest who they 'appreciate'. He is expected to leave the Spanish side. 

Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax was linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge before Chilwell was brought to the club in the summer of 2020. He has been re-linked with discussions within the Blues hierarchy taking place 'weeks ago.

They also have the option to recall left-back pair Ian Maatsen and Emerson Palmieri from their respective loan spells at Coventry City and Lyon. 

Chelsea are claimed to be making a decision over the coming days over whether or not they will exercise recall clauses. 

