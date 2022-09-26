Report: Chelsea Considered A Move For Villarreal Defender Pau Torres In The Summer

Pau Torres was a name on Chelsea's list of defenders in the summer, and the club considered a move for the Spanish defender. In the end, Torres stayed at Villarreal when all the odds suggested otherwise, but it was not because of a lack of interest.

Chelsea were not the only club interested in the player, with nearly every big six club taking a liking to to the player, who came up from Villarreal's academy into their first-team.

The Blue's in the end decided not to fully pursue a move, and instead signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea considered a move for Pau Torres.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were one of the top six clubs who considered a move for Pau Torres in the summer, but none of the clubs decided to fully pursue the player due to his price tag.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all had an interest in the player, but none took the plunge due to his €40-45million price tag. This is a surprise considering how much Chelsea spent on Koulibaly, and the age of Pau Torres may have made more sense to go for.

Kalidou Koulibaly was the preferred option. IMAGO / PA Images

Nonetheless, the player remained at Villarreal, but Fabrizio Romano suggests he is still a good opportunity on the market. Pau Torres is a player Chelsea could look to try for again in the future, with the player still open to leaving his boyhood club for a new adventure.

