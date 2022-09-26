Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Considered A Move For Villarreal Defender Pau Torres In The Summer

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Report: Chelsea Considered A Move For Villarreal Defender Pau Torres In The Summer

Chelsea were interested in Spain and Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the summer transfer window.

Pau Torres was a name on Chelsea's list of defenders in the summer, and the club considered a move for the Spanish defender. In the end, Torres stayed at Villarreal when all the odds suggested otherwise, but it was not because of a lack of interest.

Chelsea were not the only club interested in the player, with nearly every big six club  taking a liking to to the player, who came up from Villarreal's academy into their first-team.

The Blue's in the end decided not to fully pursue a move, and instead signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea considered a move for Pau Torres.

Chelsea considered a move for Pau Torres.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were one of the top six clubs who considered a move for Pau Torres in the summer, but none of the clubs decided to fully pursue the player due to his price tag.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all had an interest in the player, but none took the plunge due to his €40-45million price tag. This is a surprise considering how much Chelsea spent on Koulibaly, and the age of Pau Torres may have made more sense to go for.

Koulibaly v Leeds

Kalidou Koulibaly was the preferred option.

Nonetheless, the player remained at Villarreal, but Fabrizio Romano suggests he is still a good opportunity on the market. Pau Torres is a player Chelsea could look to try for again in the future, with the player still open to leaving his boyhood club for a new adventure.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Tammy Abraham
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Does Not See His Long-Term Future In Italy

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Spend €50million On Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Barry
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them

By Dylan McBennett
Pulisic
News

Christian Pulisic Injury Scare Over For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Edouard Mendy vs Tottenham
News

Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training

By Connor Dossi-White
Reece James for England
News

'If I Stay On The Pitch' - Reece James On His Goals For The Season

By Melissa Edwards