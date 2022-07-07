Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Considered Favourites To Sign Leeds Winger Raphinha Should Barcelona Not Match Offer

The Brazilian player's future is up in the air with the Blues contending with the Spanish Giants and other London based sides for his signature.

With Chelsea's £55million bid for the 25-year-old being accepted, he is thought to be looking at the prospect of moving to Stamford Bridge should Barcelona not match the offer.

According to the Evening Standards, Raphinha is expected to be making a decision as to his future in the next 24 hours, and considers Chelsea to be the frontrunners excluding the possibility of Barcelona matching Leeds' valuation of the winger.

Raphinha

The report continues that though Arsenal are still interest in his talents, the Brazil International is not interested in a move to the Gunners or their rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Raphinha has impressed in his two seasons at Leeds since signing from Rennes in 2020. He made 67 appearances for the club over two seasons, scoring 17 times.

Raphinha

His goalscoring in the 2021/22 season helped Leeds remain in the Premier League, with a particularly important goal against Brentford on the last day of the season to secure their place in the competition.

The Brazilian ended the season on 11 goals and was the top goalscorer for Leeds United.

