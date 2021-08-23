Report: Chelsea Considered Three Options to Bolster Midfield This Summer

Chelsea had looked into the possibility of signing one of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice this summer, according to reports.

After making a positive start to the new campaign with three wins out of three, the Blues are eager to announce a few more arrivals following the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Despite being linked with a series of potential additions in recent months, it appears as if there will not be any incomings in the midfield department at Stamford Bridge by the end of the month.

According to Goal, the Blues evaluated the feasibility of adding a central midfielder to their ranks this summer, with Tchouameni, Camavinga and Rice all considered as viable acquisitions.

However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel seemed to be content with the current set of options in the middle of the park at his disposal, which include N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić and Jorginho - all three of whom enjoyed stellar campaigns for the European champions last term.

It was reported previously that Rice is unhappy with West Ham for depriving him of a move away from the club owing to their £100 million valuation of the midfielder, who had attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United this summer.

Despite keeping tabs on Camavinga and Tchouameni, both of whom were deemed as good fits by Chelsea, the club are set to trust their current midfield pack for what could very well be a title-challenging campaign.

The Blues eased to a 2-0 win over rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with Lukaku netting his first-ever goal for Chelsea on his second debut for the club.

Chelsea are still pursuing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, who could further strengthen a star-studded squad gunning for more glory after claiming two European titles in the space of a few months.

